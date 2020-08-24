Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guwahati gets India's longest river ropeway

Built at a cost of Rs 56 crore, the ropeway will cover a distance of 1.8 km, and bring down the travelling time between north Guwahati and the central part of the city to eight minutes. It will help in not only promoting tourism but also make commuting easier, state Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after inaugurating the ropeway.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:48 IST
Guwahati gets India's longest river ropeway

Guwahati on Monday got the country's longest river ropeway that will connect two banks of the Brahmaputra. Built at a cost of Rs 56 crore, the ropeway will cover a distance of 1.8 km, and bring down the travelling time between north Guwahati and the central part of the city to eight minutes.

It will help in not only promoting tourism but also make commuting easier, state Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after inaugurating the ropeway. Thirty passengers can travel in a cabin of the ropeway, the work for which began in 2003.

"The inauguration of the ropeway is a golden day in the modern history of Guwahati, in particular, and Assam as a whole. There are many long ropeways on mountains but the one over the Brahmaputra is the longest river ropeway in the country," said Sarma, the local MLA. "I am proud and happy to inaugurate the Guwahati Ropeway, the seeds of which were sown when I was the minister of the Guwahati Development Department (GDD)," he said.

He also highlighted the other projects undertaken for the development and beautification of the city to transform it into a major metropolis. The work for a bridge over the Brahmaputra, the third in Guwahati, a ring road, nine foot-bridges with escalators are some of the major infrastructure projects that have been taken up by the government, Sarma said.

"We expect to complete most of these projects, if not all, by April next year," he said. Current GDD Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Gauhati BJP MP Queen Ojha and Chairman of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Ashok Singhal were present on the occasion.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbara Hepworth – Google doodle on renowned English artist & sculptor

Google dedicates an animated artistic doodle to Barbara Hepworth, who is widely considered one of the mid-20th centurys most impactful sculptors. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture.Barbara Hepworth full name D...

140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, th...

Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods

The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked ...

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020