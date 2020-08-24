Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF launches mobile app to provide career-related information to aspirants

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Monday launched a mobile application, "MY IAF", that will provide career-related information to those who want to join the Indian Air Force, an official statement said. It also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF, it said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:12 IST
IAF launches mobile app to provide career-related information to aspirants

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Monday launched a mobile application, "MY IAF", that will provide career-related information to those who want to join the Indian Air Force, an official statement said. The app was launched by the chief of the Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan as part of the 'Digital India' initiative, it said.

"The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF," the statement said. "The application, developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides career-related information and details for those desirous of joining the IAF," it said.

It is available on Google Play store for android phones and is linked to the IAF's social media platforms. It also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF, it said..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbara Hepworth – Google doodle on renowned English artist & sculptor

Google dedicates an animated artistic doodle to Barbara Hepworth, who is widely considered one of the mid-20th centurys most impactful sculptors. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture.Barbara Hepworth full name D...

140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, th...

Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods

The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked ...

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020