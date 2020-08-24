Left Menu
Development News Edition

5-storey building collapses in Raigad; 15 rescued, over 200 feared trapped

A five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed on Monday and over 200 people are feared trapped in it.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:19 IST
5-storey building collapses in Raigad; 15 rescued, over 200 feared trapped
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed on Monday and over 200 people are feared trapped in it. A total of 15 people have been rescued so far after three floors of the multi-storey building collapsed, Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said.

Tatkare said as per the primary information over 200 people reported to be trapped inside the building. The incident took place in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil.

"15 people have been rescued till now, they have suffered injuries. We have five to six relief teams at the spot. More teams will be arriving here," said Tatkare. Three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been moved to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flat buyers entitled to compensation for delayed possession, lack of assured amenities: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday held that the flat buyers are entitled to compensation for delayed handing over of possession and for the failure of the developer to fulfil their promises with regard to amenities. The top court set aside the ve...

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump administrations efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by Chinas ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not...

Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

Telecom operators body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue AGR dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the rever...

Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other's citizens

Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020