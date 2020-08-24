Goa Congress welcomes CWC resolution on Sonia Gandhi
Goa Congress on Monday welcomed the party working committee's (CWC) resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:19 IST
Goa Congress on Monday welcomed the party working committee's (CWC) resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened. The CWC has also authorised Sonia Gandhi to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.
"The Goa Congress welcomes the CWC's decision urging Sonia Gandhi to continue leading the party as she has the capacity to take along everyone and guide the party," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar said in a statement. He stated that the party should collectively support Rahul Gandhi "who is fighting single-handedly against the mismanagement of economy, COVID-19 and attack on the democracy".
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- CWC
- Goa Congress
- AICC
- Girish Chodankar
- Rahul Gandhi
- COVID
ALSO READ
Goa Congress accuses AAP of creating political atmosphere against them
AICC committe to look into all grievances, leadership issue in Rajasthan in time-bound manner: Sachin Pilot
CWC issues flood forecast for next 24 hours in some parts
Congress revokes suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh: AICC general secretary Avinash Pande.
Google partners CWC for flood forecasting initiative