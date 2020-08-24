Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akal Takht rejects Langah's fresh clemency appeal

The decision came after Langah's son submitted a fresh clemency appeal to the secretariat of the Akal Takht, the top temporal seat of Sikhs. Rejecting the appeal during a meeting of five Sikh head priests, Singh said, "There is no clemency for Sucha Singh Langah and people of Sikh community would continue social boycott with him." The Akal Takht has excommunicated Langah from the Sikh community in October 2017 after he was booked in a rape case from which he was later acquitted.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:27 IST
Akal Takht rejects Langah's fresh clemency appeal

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday rejected a clemency appeal of excommunicated Sucha Singh Langah, a former Akali minister, saying the Sikh community would continue to socially boycott him. The decision came after Langah's son submitted a fresh clemency appeal to the secretariat of the Akal Takht, the top temporal seat of Sikhs.

Rejecting the appeal during a meeting of five Sikh head priests, Singh said, "There is no clemency for Sucha Singh Langah and people of Sikh community would continue social boycott with him." The Akal Takht has excommunicated Langah from the Sikh community in October 2017 after he was booked in a rape case from which he was later acquitted. Earlier this month, Langah was pardoned by the ''panj pyaras'' (five beloved ones of the Guru) at the historical Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Gurdaspur. However, the ex-communication verdict against Langah by the Akal Takht remained intact.

Thereafter, the Akal Takht had declared two persons, including a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member, ''tankhaiya'' (guilty of religious misconduct) for having “association” with Langah. Langah had pleaded for clemency in March also.

He was booked by Punjab police in 2017 under IPC sections, including 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating).          However, later the complainant claimed in the court that she complained under pressure, leading to Langah's acquittal in 2018..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom's U.S. users hit by partial outage, some service restored

Video-conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday a partial outage had left numerous U.S. users unable to log in to work meetings or attend classes remotely, but that it had managed to restore some service.The San Jose...

Geelani's family urges people not to spread rumours about his health

The family of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday said that his health condition continues to be under medical attention and urged people not to spread rumours about it. Syed Ali Shah Geelani is in an advanced age with mu...

Flat buyers entitled to compensation for delayed possession, lack of assured amenities: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday held that the flat buyers are entitled to compensation for delayed handing over of possession and for the failure of the developer to fulfil their promises with regard to amenities. The top court set aside the ve...

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump administrations efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by Chinas ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020