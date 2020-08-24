PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:32 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 2860 1963 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 361712 268828 3368 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 3263 2297 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 90740 70900 242 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 123383 101362 627 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 3035 1646 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 21732 13424 203 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 162527 146588 4313 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 14138 10909 148 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 87846 70250 2910 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 55460 45405 613 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 5055 3513 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 33075 25205 624 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 30178 20136 320 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 277814 189564 4683 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 59504 38887 234 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 2279 1491 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 54421 41231 1246 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 693398 502490 22465------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 5362 3713 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 1929 780 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 918 461 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3714 2396 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 81479 56924 419 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10859 6942 164 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 43284 28357 1129 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 71955 55981 967 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1403 871 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 385352 326456 6614 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 106091 82411 761 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 8920 6341 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 15529 10912 207 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 192382 140107 2987 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 141837 111292 2851 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 3153434 2390033 58335------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 53669 62467 722 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 31,06,348 and the death toll at 57,542. The ministry said that 23,38,035 people have so far recovered from the infection.

