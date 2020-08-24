Left Menu
JSW Steel to invest over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Odisha in next 10 years

Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel, Sajjan Jindal on Monday stated that JSW Steel will invest more than Rs 1 Lakh Crore in the next 10 years in Odisha, the Odisha Chief Minister's Office informed.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel, Sajjan Jindal on Monday stated that JSW Steel will invest more than Rs 1 Lakh Crore in the next 10 years in Odisha, the Odisha Chief Minister's Office informed. At a meeting that was held on Monday between Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik and Sajjan Jindal, it was further decided that JSW will create a JSW Centre for Development Studies for Odisha at IIM, Sambalpur.

Additionally, JSW will set up a 12 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant in Odisha in Jagatsinghpur district. Naveen Patnaik emphasised that JSW Steel should expedite all Odisha projects especially the Jagatsinghpur project and focus on maximum value addition leading to employment generation along with revenue generation.

The Odisha CM further assured Sajjan Jindal that the government will take all steps to expedite grounding of the projects in the state.

