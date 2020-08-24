Left Menu
Wanted drug smuggler arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The accused, Rashpal Singh, is wanted in several cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is also suspected of having links with terrorists, they said.

The Punjab Police arrested a wanted drug smuggler from Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said. The accused, Rashpal Singh, is wanted in several cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is also suspected of having links with terrorists, they said.

A two-member police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh went to Phoola village in Tarn Taran on Monday to inquire into a complaint about motorcycle theft, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said in a release here. On their way back, the team members saw two suspicious persons riding a motorcycle and stopped them for verification, he said.

During questioning, Singh alias Daula tried to flee and was challenged by the ASI, he said. Singh fired four bullets and one of them hit the officer in his right leg. The ASI overpowered the suspect with the help of the other policeman and snatched his country-made semi-automatic pistol, he added.

Besides the pistol, two magazines and six live rounds were recovered from Singh. The motorcycle used by him and his associate has also been seized, Gupta said. Singh's associate, however, managed to flee, he said.

The ASI is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Bhikhiwind and is reported to be out of danger, he said..

