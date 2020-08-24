Gold worth Rs 36.8 cr seized from 3 passengers at Chennai airport

Three passengers who arrived at Chennai International Airport by flight 6E 8762 from Riyadh were intercepted at exit on Monday and gold valued at Rs 36.8 lakh recovered from them.

On search six gold bars (116 g each) were recovered from their pant pockets (two each). Total 696 grams gold valued at Rs 36.8 lakh was recovered and seized, said Chennai Air Customs. (ANI)