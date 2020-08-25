Left Menu
One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Assessing the coronavirus situation in the state, Gehlot said the government has taken this decision so that there is no shortage of medical facilities during the COVID-19 crisis and that the common people are provided with adequate health facilities even in rural areas.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 00:49 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center (CHC) will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked the Health Department to prepare a draft and complete necessary preparations for the purpose. Funds will be provided from the MLA Development Fund to procure myriad screening and treatment facilities at these model CHC, he said. Assessing the coronavirus situation in the state, Gehlot said the government has taken this decision so that there is no shortage of medical facilities during the COVID-19 crisis and that the common people are provided with adequate health facilities even in rural areas. He said that for development the model CHC, the MLA of the concerned area should also be consulted.

The health department should take special precautions to prevent the spread of both pneumonia and COVID-19, he said.

He also instructed the police and administrative officials to strictly follow all health protocols. Medical and Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora said the coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 0.97 percent, which is lower than several other states' and the national average.

