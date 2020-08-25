Security tightened in Kawal village ahead of Muharram

Security has been tightened and a heavy police force deployed in Kawal village in view of Muharram, officials said on Tuesday. According to Jansath Police Station SHO Deepak Chatervedi, extra police force, inluding Provincial Armed Constulbary (PAC), has been deployed in Kawal village in view of Muharam.

Meanwhile, permission has been sought from district authorities for commemorating the seventh anniversary of killing of three youths which had led to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Former block head Virender Singh said he has informed the subdivisional magistrate that the family of a deceased wants to commemorate the anniversary by organising a 'havan' on August 28 at Malakpura village.

Tension had previled in Kawal village in 2013 after three men were killed over a quarrel following which riots had erupted in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas that claimed over 60 lives and left more that 40,000 homeless..