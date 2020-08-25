Left Menu
Maha building collapse: Rahul Gandhi appeals to state govt to provide all assistance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the Maharashtra government to provide all assistance to the people injured or trapped in the building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad at the earliest. "Appeal to the state government is to provide assistance to the injured and those trapped at the earliest," he said. Congress colleagues should also help out in rescue efforts, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:40 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the Maharashtra government to provide all assistance to the people injured or trapped in the building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad at the earliest. A five-storeyed building in Mahad, Raigad district, collapsed on Monday. Police said 19 people are missing.

"I am distressed by the Mahad accident. Condolences to the families of the deceased," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Appeal to the state government is to provide assistance to the injured and those trapped at the earliest," he said.

Congress colleagues should also help out in rescue efforts, he added. A day after a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed, rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 19 persons are still missing.

A man died of cardiac arrest on Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, officials said..

