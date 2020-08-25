Madurai's Palamedu town farmers affected due to poor maintenance of Sathiyar dam

Farmers of Palamedu town have been facing trouble for several years due to poor maintenance of the Sathiyar dam. The dam collects water from the area around Sirumalai and surrounding hills. However, the flow of water to the dam has been stopped due to its poor maintenance, affecting several nearby villages.

The Sattaiyar River is one of the tributaries of the Vaigai River that originates from Sirumalai. The Sattaiyar Dam was built in 1965 across this river. Speaking to ANI, Dharani, a farmer said, "There was no maintenance in the dam for the past few years. Because of which farmers have become vulnerable. The dam is of no use without maintenance."

"If the dam operates then it will benefit around 15 villages. We all suffering without water. The government must repair the dam," he said. (ANI)