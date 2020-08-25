Uttarakhand cloudburst: One dead, 3 injured after house collapses in Chamoli District

One person has died while three others have sustained injuries after a house collapsed due to a cloudburst that hit Thali Ansari Village in Chamoli district on Monday late night, an official said. The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old engineer.

"A 24-year-old engineer died in a cloudburst in the Tali Ansari village of Pokhari Development Block following heavy rains in Chamoli district last night. Three others who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital," said Superintendent of Police Chamoli Yashwant Chauhan. The injured are currently undergoing treatment.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 26.