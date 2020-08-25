Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict coronavirus protocols in place as Haryana Assembly session begins Wednesday

Besides the MLAs and officials requiring a coronavirus negative certificate to gain entry into the Assembly complex, seating arrangement has also been changed to ensure social distancing in the 90-member House. This was done on Health Minister Anil Vij's suggestion. The seating arrangements in the House have also been changed to ensure social distancing, officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:03 IST
Strict coronavirus protocols in place as Haryana Assembly session begins Wednesday

The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly is set to begin here on Wednesday with the authorities putting strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Besides the MLAs and officials requiring a coronavirus negative certificate to gain entry into the Assembly complex, seating arrangement has also been changed to ensure social distancing in the 90-member House. Just before the starting of the session, the pandemic has already cast its shadow with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma testing positive for the virus.

BJP MLAs Lakshman Napa, Ram Kumar Kashyap and Aseem Goel also tested positive as have six Assembly staffers, officials said. Khattar is currently admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, where his condition is stable, an official said.

During the past two weeks, Haryana has seen a spike in infection cases, which are close to the 55,000-mark with over 600 fatalities. In the Speaker's absence, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be presiding over the House proceedings.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the House. Earlier, the Speaker had made it mandatory for anyone entering the Assembly complex for the monsoon session to show a COVID-19 negative certificate, which should not be older than three days. This was done on Health Minister Anil Vij's suggestion.

The seating arrangements in the House have also been changed to ensure social distancing, officials said. Only one MLA can sit on a bench as against two earlier. The Speaker's as well as visitors' galleries have been converted into a Sitting place where legislators will be accommodated with social distancing, said officials.

In the officer's gallery, as against the capacity of 36, only 18 people will be allowed to sit. No visitor will be allowed to watch the Assembly proceedings this time.

A kit containing masks, gloves and sanitisers will also be provided at the seats to the legislators. Every paper to be laid on the table of the House will go through sanitisation. At the entry to the Vidhan Sabha, shoe covers will be provided.

Officials said media persons will not be allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha complex this time but arrangements have been made at a nearby government building to enable them cover the event where proceedings of the House will be shown live on screens. Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja told reporters here on Tuesday that her party, which is the main the opposition in Haryana, welcomes the strict protocols put in place to tackle the infection.

“Such measures are necessary to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic,” she said. The Assembly is meeting for the first time since the Budget session held in February-March this year. The House has to meet at least once in six months to meet the constitutional requirement of holding a session within six months of the previous one.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Patients reinfectedTwo European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about immunity. T...

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...

COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Hyderabad, Aug 25 PTI Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesda...

Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly session will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee BAC chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020