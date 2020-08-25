Maha building collapse: child rescued, mother found dead

Rescuers sifting through the rubble of a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday found a five-year-old boy alive and his mother dead beneath the debris, police said. Seventeen persons are still missing after the Tareq Garden building in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, came down like a pack of cards on Monday evening, an official said.

The death toll in the tragedy rose to two on Tuesday, with the discovery of the body of Naushin, the child's 30-year-old mother. A man died of cardiac arrest on Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, police said.

Ten persons have so far been rescued from the debris. Police on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with collapse, the official said.

The offence was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304, 304A and 338 of the IPC, the official said. Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde reached Mahad in the wee hours on Tuesday following instructions from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to oversee rescue and relief work, sources close to him said.