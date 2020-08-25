Left Menu
Development News Edition

N West MEC encourages brick manufacturing co-op women to grow business

The MEC made the remarks during an oversight visit to the Meja le Mamohla Primary Cooperative in Kosmos, Hartbeespoort. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kosmos | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:55 IST
N West MEC encourages brick manufacturing co-op women to grow business
The department in a statement said the pilot project was intended to empower and introduce women to quality, environmentally friendly brick manufacturing value chains. Image Credit: Pxhere

The North West MEC of the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), Kenetswe Mosenogi, has encouraged women behind a brick manufacturing cooperative to grow their business from strength to strength.

The MEC made the remarks during an oversight visit to the Meja le Mamohla Primary Cooperative in Kosmos, Hartbeespoort.

The department in a statement said the pilot project was intended to empower and introduce women to quality, environmentally friendly brick manufacturing value chains.

"The project was initiated by the department to empower a women-owned co-operative through skills development in quality building panels manufacturing and business management interventions to produce good quality, environmentally friendly panels that are used in a variety of construction projects, including human settlements, schools and libraries - just to mention a few," the department said.

The visit formed part of the MEC's Women's Month programme aimed at engaging with women in business and getting a first-hand understanding of their operations and responsibilities in the sector.

Mosenogi engaged women on the challenges they face in operating in a male-dominated industry.

She encouraged the co-operative's members to focus on growing their business.

"[The] MEC also committed her department to support the co-operative by empowering them through targeted interventions such as training on running of the business, business plans development, and participating in local community empowerment initiatives for the benefit the local community," the department said.

The cooperative is 100% operated and owned by women around the Haartebeespoort area.

During the visit, members of the cooperative shared with the MEC the history of the project, achievements to date and also how the project has changed their lives by creating jobs and skills development.

The MEC applauded the members for their passion and dedication and encouraged them to continue with the same spirit by making it one of the best manufactures of alternative building materials in the province and even the country at large.

To date, the cooperative has managed to produce building panels used for the construction of a clinic and school around the area. The members of the cooperative hope to expand their business and supply building materials to construction companies operating within the province and throughout the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates and Etihad airlines ask crew to take more unpaid leave

Middle East airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways have again asked cabin crew to take voluntary unpaid leave as they try to manage the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to internal memos and sources familiar with the matter. Aviat...

Belarus opposition figures in court after night in jail

Two leaders of the opposition in Belarus appeared in court on Tuesday after a night in jail, as the government pursues a crackdown on the few figures still at large, with more mass demonstrations planned against President Alexander Lukashen...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Patients reinfectedTwo European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about immunity. T...

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020