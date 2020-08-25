N West MEC encourages brick manufacturing co-op women to grow business

The North West MEC of the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), Kenetswe Mosenogi, has encouraged women behind a brick manufacturing cooperative to grow their business from strength to strength.

The MEC made the remarks during an oversight visit to the Meja le Mamohla Primary Cooperative in Kosmos, Hartbeespoort.

The department in a statement said the pilot project was intended to empower and introduce women to quality, environmentally friendly brick manufacturing value chains.

"The project was initiated by the department to empower a women-owned co-operative through skills development in quality building panels manufacturing and business management interventions to produce good quality, environmentally friendly panels that are used in a variety of construction projects, including human settlements, schools and libraries - just to mention a few," the department said.

The visit formed part of the MEC's Women's Month programme aimed at engaging with women in business and getting a first-hand understanding of their operations and responsibilities in the sector.

Mosenogi engaged women on the challenges they face in operating in a male-dominated industry.

She encouraged the co-operative's members to focus on growing their business.

"[The] MEC also committed her department to support the co-operative by empowering them through targeted interventions such as training on running of the business, business plans development, and participating in local community empowerment initiatives for the benefit the local community," the department said.

The cooperative is 100% operated and owned by women around the Haartebeespoort area.

During the visit, members of the cooperative shared with the MEC the history of the project, achievements to date and also how the project has changed their lives by creating jobs and skills development.

The MEC applauded the members for their passion and dedication and encouraged them to continue with the same spirit by making it one of the best manufactures of alternative building materials in the province and even the country at large.

To date, the cooperative has managed to produce building panels used for the construction of a clinic and school around the area. The members of the cooperative hope to expand their business and supply building materials to construction companies operating within the province and throughout the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)