Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decline in COVID-19 positivity rate despite increasing tests exponentially: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said though testing for COVID-19 has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and highlighted that the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 for the first time within a span of 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:57 IST
Decline in COVID-19 positivity rate despite increasing tests exponentially: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said though testing for COVID-19 has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and highlighted that the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 for the first time within a span of 24 hours. The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, the ministry said. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on the basis of 7-day rolling average the positivity rate of COVID-19 which was 11 per cent during the first week of August has come down to 8 per cent now.

"While the tests for detection of COVID-19 have increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate. For the first time, active cases of COVID-19 have reduced by 6,423 in a span of 24 hours," he said. Bhushan also said 2.70 pc of the active cases of coronavirus infection are on oxygen support while 1.92 per cent are in ICU and 0.29 per cent are on ventilators He also said the recovered COVID-19 cases are 3.4 times the number of active cases.

Presenting a mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender, Bhushan said 69 per cent of COVID deaths have been reported in men and 31 per cent in women. He said, "36 per cent of the deaths reported in people with age group between 45-60 years and 51 per cent deaths in people aged 60 and above. 11 per cent deaths were reported in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 and those below 17".

Responding to a question, Bhushan said as far as the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V developed by Russia is concerned, both countries (India and Russia) are in communication. "Some initial information has been shared while some detailed information is awaited," he said. On augmentation of the testing capacity, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Balram Bhargava said gradually the testing capacity was increased and on August 21 it finally reached the landmark of testing one million COVID samples in a day.

"COVID-19 testing capacity has increased significantly -- from 10 tests per day on January 30 to touching 1 million tests per day on August 21," he said. "We have 1,524 COVID testing laboratories in India and as on 25th August 2020, 3,68,27,520 tests have been done," Bhargava said..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....

Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEENEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention. Banerjee in her lette...

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020