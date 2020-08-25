Left Menu
Anonymous letter reveals 'plot' to kill BJP MLA of Jharkhand

The BJP demanded that the government increase Sinha's security as a local party leader, who was close to the MLA, was shot dead only six days ago. "I have handed over the letter to Saraidhela police station for investigation," said Sinha, the MLA of Dhanbad Sadar constituency.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:31 IST
Jharkhand BJP MLA Raj Sinha on Tuesday said that he received an anonymous letter informing him that he is being followed by contract killers hired to eliminate him. The BJP demanded that the government increase Sinha's security as a local party leader, who was close to the MLA, was shot dead only six days ago.

"I have handed over the letter to Saraidhela police station for investigation," said Sinha, the MLA of Dhanbad Sadar constituency. The authenticity of the letter, posted from Hazaribagh and apparently written by a woman, is being verified, Saraidhela police station officer-in-charge Kishore Tirkey said.

The writer of the letter claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill Sinha, but did not reveal who were the persons behind the plot. Five mobile numbers and registration number of nine cars, purportedly being used by the contract killers, were mentioned in the letter which also provided a list of weapons to be used in the killing, police sources said.

Superintendent of Police (City) R Ramkumar said that Deputy SP Mukesh Kumar has been assigned to investigate the case. BJP Dhanbad district general secretary Sanjay Jha said that the state government should increase Sinhas security as another party leader Satish Singh was gunned down only last week.

At present two police constables are entrusted with the security of the MLA. Satish Singh, who was the vice-president of the partys Kendua unit in Dhanbad, was shot dead by motorbike- borne gunmen just after he got down from his vehicle at Bank More area of the city on August 19.

