Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple found hanging at home in UP's Banda

According to their family, the two got married a year ago. They had an altercation on Monday night due to which they may have taken the extreme step after the other members fell asleep, the police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said..

PTI | Banda | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:53 IST
Couple found hanging at home in UP's Banda

A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from metal hooks attached to the ceiling of their house here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Benda village of Tindwari area, they said.

Santosh (22) and his wife Arti (20) were found hanging in their house by their family members, who informed the police, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said. According to their family, the two got married a year ago. They had an altercation on Monday night due to which they may have taken the extreme step after the other members fell asleep, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown impacted work life balance, finds survey

Nearly 50 per cent of respondents believe that coronavirus-related lockdown has affected their work-life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, according to a survey. The survey of more than 1,500 people working in sectors, including ban...

Jacob Blake's dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blakes father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sund...

72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059

With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. Of the 72 deaths, 18 were reported from Kanp...

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020