Couple found hanging at home in UP's Banda

A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from metal hooks attached to the ceiling of their house here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Benda village of Tindwari area, they said.

Santosh (22) and his wife Arti (20) were found hanging in their house by their family members, who informed the police, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said. According to their family, the two got married a year ago. They had an altercation on Monday night due to which they may have taken the extreme step after the other members fell asleep, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said..