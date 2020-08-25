Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scribe's murder: Oppn flays UP govt for 'poor' law & order

Earlier in the day, BSP president Mayawati hit out at the state government, accusing it of failing to check criminal activities “despite frequently using stringent laws such as the National Security Act”. She said it was because of the "wrong use of legislations" that neither there is the rule of law nor the fear of law left in people.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:32 IST
Scribe's murder: Oppn flays UP govt for 'poor' law & order

A day after a journalist was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the Opposition on Tuesday lashed out the Uttar Pradesh government, expressing concern over mediapersons' security and the law and order situation. Ratan Singh (45), who worked with a Hindi news channel, was murdered on Monday night in the Phephana police station area of the district. A police officer was suspended while six people arrested in connection with the murder on Tuesday. Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet that the UP government’s attitude towards the "security and freedom of journalists" is condemnable.

Tagging a graph showing incidents of crime in the past two days, she alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government “tries to cover up” crime but it has now spilled on to the roads. “The evident does not need any proof. This is the crime metre of two days,” she said tagging the graph showing criminal acts.

In a separate tweet, she said in the past three months, three journalists-- Shubham Mani Tripathi, Vikram Joshi and Ratan Singh--have been killed while FIRs have been lodged against 11. “The UP government's attitude towards the freedom and security of journalists in condemnable," she said. The Samajwadi Party also took to Twitter, announcing a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the journalist. The party tweeted that on the directions of its national president Akhilesh Yadav, it will give Rs 2 lakh assistance to family members of journalist killed due to “collapsed law and order” in Ballia district. “The SP demands Rs 50 lakh assistance to the victim's family by the state government," the party said in the tweet. Earlier in the day, BSP president Mayawati hit out at the state government, accusing it of failing to check criminal activities “despite frequently using stringent laws such as the National Security Act”.

She said it was because of the "wrong use of legislations" that neither there is the rule of law nor the fear of law left in people. People associated with the media are facing atrocities and also being killed, the BSP supremo said. "The state of affairs in the state is such that despite the frequent use of the NSA, sedition and other such stringent laws, there is no check on crime," Mayawati said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No fans allowed at Vikings' first two home games

The Minnesota Vikings first two home games will be closed to the public due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to host the rival Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept....

DMDK says it wants Vijaykanth to be 'King' in 2021 TN polls

AIADMK ally DMDK on Tuesday said it wished to see its founder Vijayakanth as King in next years assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, remarks that did not appear to go well with the ruling party which asserted it would lead the alliance. Vijaya...

SAT rejects Axis Bank's application for recovering Rs 1 cr in Modex International Securities matter

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has rejected an application from Axis Bank seeking directions to recover more than Rs 1 crore of professional clearing member charges in the Modex International Securities Ltd case. In its capacity as a...

BJP-ruled municipal corporation bought anti-dengue medicine on higher price: AAP

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in Delhi bought the anti-dengue medicine used for fogging on a higher price, and called it a scam of crores. The civic body termed the allegation baseless.Aam Aadmi Party s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020