Senior journalist Ramachandra Murthy resigns as AP govt advisor

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI): Retired senior editor K Ramachandra Murthy on Tuesday resigned from the post of Advisor (Public Policy) to the government of Andhra Pradesh. He submitted his resignation to Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, reportedly citing "personal reasons," sources close to him said.

Murthy, who served as Editor of various Telugu and English newspapers in erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh for many decades, was appointed as the Advisor (Public Policy) in September 2019, with the rank of a Cabinet Minister. He was one of the 20 advisors appointed by the YSR Congress government in the rank of a Cabinet Minister each.