47 more test positive for virus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:51 IST
Forty-seven people, including two policemen and three jail inmates, tested positive for coronavirus in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, an official said. With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the district has gone up to 461, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said

According to the district magistrate, they had received results of 170 samples, of which 47 tested positive. Forty people have recovered from the infection, taking the count of cured people to 1,191 in the district.

