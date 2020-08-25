Left Menu
3 killed in landslide due to heavy rainfall in J-K's Reasi

Three persons, including a woman, have been killed in a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Reasi district.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:59 IST
Visuals from the spot.. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons, including a woman, have been killed in a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Reasi district. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Rashmi Wazir, a temporary shed got buried under a landslide on the intervening night of August 24 and 25.

"Three residents of Tehsil Mahore, Khalil Ahmed, his wife Ruksana Bagum and Mohammad Aslam were residing in this temporary shed," Wazir said. The SSP said that a team of police and local residents of the area reached on the spot and recovered the bodies.

Some buffaloes and other animals are also reportedly got buried under the landslide. (ANI)

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

