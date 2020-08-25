Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investigations in Pulwama terror attack revealed JeM had another suicidal attack planned: NIA

The investigations into the Pulwama terror attack have revealed that Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership were giving directions to the Pakistani terrorists both before and after the attacks and had planned another suicidal attack.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:54 IST
Investigations in Pulwama terror attack revealed JeM had another suicidal attack planned: NIA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The investigations into the Pulwama terror attack have revealed that Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership were giving directions to the Pakistani terrorists both before and after the attacks and had planned another suicidal attack. According to the NIA, JeM leadership comprising Masood Azhar, Rouf Asgar and Ammar Alvi alias Chota Masood were continuously giving directions and guidance to the Pakistani JeM terrorists (who had infiltrated into India) both before and after the attack in February 2019.

"They had also planned to carry out another suicide attack which got averted due to Balakot strikes and due to killing of main conspirator Mohammad Umar Farooq by the security forces. Further, due to international pressure, Pakistan lied low," the NIA said in a statement today. Terming it a well-planned conspiracy by Pakistan based JeM, NIA said that it had sent its cadres to terrorist camps in Afghanisthan to receive training. It further said that the investigations had revealed a mechanism by Pakistan based establishment to push terrorists into the Indian territory from the launch pads located in Shakargarh (Pakistan) opposite the Samba-Kathua Sector in Jammu.

The NIA today filed a 13,800-page chargesheet against 19 accused persons in the NIA Special Court at Jammu in connection with the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy that was moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Lethpura, Pulwama. The NIA chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Foreigners Act, among others.

The main accused Mohammad Umar Farooq visited Afghanistan for explosive training in 2016-17 and had infiltrated into India through the International Border (IB) at Jammu, Samba sector, and along with three Pakistani compatriots and two local associates had planned and prepared for the attack on security forces using the improvised explosive device (IEDs), the investigation agency said. It also named four accused of providing all logistics and harbouring the JeM terrorists in their house, along with reconnaissance of deployment and movement of security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

The explosive materials, RDX, gelatin sticks, among others were stocked by accused Shakir Bashir at his residence. Another accused, Sajjad Ahmad Bhat had purchased the car in January 2019 for carrying out the IED attack. Three others had made a propaganda video clip of the suicide attack at the residence of one Insha Jan, which was released immediately after the ghastly attack took place, towards the end of January.

In the first week of February two IEDs (weighing 160 kg and 40 kg, respectively) had been made using various explosive devices, including some which were brought by terrorists who infiltrated into India from across the border, and were then fitted into the car bought for the purpose. On February 14, as the national highway reopened after remaining closed due to heavy snowfall, Shakir Bashir drove terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar till the NH, and then Dar took over and carried out the suicide attack by ramming into the bus in the CRPF convoy.

Those named as accused include Pakistani nationals Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir. Notably, the charge sheet named six accused who have already been killed. Others named in the FIR include Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan, Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, Mohd Abbas Rather, Bilal Ahmed Kuchhey, Mudasir Ahmad Khan, Sameer Ahmad Dar, Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, and Adil Ahmed Dar, all residents of Pulwama district.

Srinagar resident Waiz-ul-Islam, Budgam resident Mohd Iqbal Rather and Sajjad Ahmed Bhat from Anantnag district were also named in the chargesheet. In July, the NIA had informed that it has arrested the seventh accused named, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, whom the agency has termed as "a terror associate" on July 5.

According to the agency, Kuchey a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Jammu and Kashmir, runs a sawmill at his place and harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack. The main perpetrators in the case stayed in his house and Kuchey further introduced them to other over ground workers (OGWs) who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

FACTBOX-"Land of Promise": speakers at the U.S. Republican National Convention

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

More U.S. colleges see spike in COVID-19 cases after classes resume

More U.S. colleges were grappling with high numbers of students testing positive for the coronavirus just days into the start of the fall semester after some universities rolled back their campus reopening plans in recent weeks.The Universi...

Turkey says gas find could bring cooperation with Russia, Iran

Turkeys largest-ever natural gas discovery in the Black Sea could lead to new cooperation with Russia and Iran even as it aims to be a producer and not just a buyer, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday.The countries we h...

U.S. backs EU probe of Russian opposition leader's illness -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said he was deeply concerned by initial findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, and endorsed a European Union-led investigation into the circumstances of his illnes...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches higher on trade, vaccine developments

The SP 500 edged higher on Tuesday, with a drop in Apple stock capping gains from positive developments in U.S.-China trade and fresh progress in the medical battle against the coronavirus pandemic.The SP 500 and the Nasdaq were up modestly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020