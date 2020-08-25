82 new COVID cases take Manipur tally to 5,444

The COVID-19 caseload of Manipur rose to 5,444 on Tuesday after 82 people tested positive for the virus, health department officials said. The state also registered a recovery rate of 70.02 per cent after 99 patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Altogether 3,812 people have been recovered from COVID-19 till date while 24 patients have died, officials said. The number of active cases now stands at 1,608.

Meanwhile, the state Home Department in a new guideline said that the administration would slap a fine of Rs 200 on people who would be found not wearing masks in public places and not maintaining social distancing norms. Gathering in excess of authorized number of persons in various ceremonies will also attract fines, officials said.

PTI COR NN NN.