COVID-19: Radha Asthmi celebrations restricted to only two Mathura temples

The Radha Astami celebrations in Brijbhumi Mathura will be restricted to only two temples of the city on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Radha Astami festival is celebrated to recreate mythological tales of Dwapar era when Lord Shri Krishna and Radha often used to dress as each other amid their playful romantic affairs, said Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma.

He said the morning celebrations would be held at Bhagwat Bhawan temple and the evening ones at the Keshav Dev temple. He said the devotees will have the privilege to pay their obeisance to the principal deity, Lord Shri Krishna, dressed as Radha Rani in Keshav Dev temple, during the afternoon.