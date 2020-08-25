Meghalaya COVID tally crosses 2,000-mark

The COVID-19 caseload of Meghalaya crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday after 42 people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said. The state's coronavirus tally has now reached 2,018.

Forty-three patients have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 832, Health Services Director Aman War said, adding that eight patients have died so far. Meghalaya currently has 1,178 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Of the new cases, 31 were reported from East Khasi Hills, six from West Garo Hills, three from Ri-Bhoi, and one each from North Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, War said. "Eleven Armed Forces personnel are among the new patients - 10 from East Khasi Hills and one from West Garo Hills," he said.

More than 76,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, War said.