Three more held in Mumbai for Karnataka realtor's killing

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested three alleged shooters, working for gangster Yusuf Bachkana, in connection with the murder of a realtor who was shot dead at Dharwad in Karnataka, an official said. Nilesh Nandgaonkar (40), Sunil alias Mama Bansode (55) and Navnath Dolas (35) were arrested by Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch from Wadala and Chembur areas, he said.

On Monday, the Crime Branch had arrested the main accused in the case, Rajendra Mohansingh Rawat alias Raju Nepali (38), from suburban Borivali, the official said. The 45-year-old real estate businessman, Irfan Allahbaksh alias Fruit Irfan, was shot dead on August 6 by three gunmen at Dharwad in Karnataka, he said.

Nandgaonkar, who was lodged in the Arthur Road prison here in 2014 in a diamond robbery case, had came into contact with gangsters Bachkana and Raju Nepali, the official said. Nandgaonkar was into construction-related business in Mumbai, he said.

Nandgaonkar was facing issues in getting a construction site at Ghatkopar in eastern suburbs, following which he contacted Nepali and subsequently Bachkana for help, he said. A deal was finalised under which Bachkana agreed to help Nandgaonkar in getting a site. In turn, Nandgaonkar agreed to eliminate Irfan with the help of his aides, the official said.

Bachkana also promised to give Nandgaonkar Rs 10 lakh as supari (contract) for the killing of the Karnataka realtor, he said. However, the motive behind the killing was not yet known, the official said.

All the arrested accused have been handed over to the Karnataka Police, he said..