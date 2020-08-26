'Weekly market in Narela closed for violation of social distancing norms'

A weekly market in Narela area of North Delhi was on Tuesday ordered closed due to violation of social distancing norms which are in place in view of the COVID-19 situation, officials said. Weekly markets reopened in Delhi on Monday after a gap of more than five months with a number of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus such as vendors wearing face masks at all times, space between stalls, sanitiser dispensers and police patrol to check crowding.

However, on Tuesday the weekly market in Narela was closed as compliance with social distancing norms could not be met there, officials said. As per the NDMC, a market in JJ Colony, Bawana was authorised to reopen in Narela Zone of the civic body on Tuesday. Weekly markets in Pushp Vihar, Najafgarh, Shiv Nagar, Nizamuddin, Malka Ganj, Ranjeet Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Mangolpuri, A Block Shastri Nagar, and Kheran Kalan among others reopened on Monday. The authorities have allowed the weekly markets to reopen on a trial basis till August 30.

"Hawkers were instructed not to cause crowding and maintain proper social distance. They were also asked to use mask and sanitiser were provided to them," said Rajkumar Kataria, the general secretary of Pushp Vihar weekly market near Saket court on Monday. In another development, NDMC officials said, a building in Mangolpuri area, deemed as "dangerous" was demolished on Tuesday by civic authorities. "The owner of the property had recently given in writing that they themselves would demolish it within six days. Since they did not demolish it, civic authorities did," the official said.