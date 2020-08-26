$500,000 fund allocated to support flood relief activities in Northland

A $500,000 fund has been allocated to support flood relief activities in Northland, Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin announced today.

The Lottery Funding, which is available from today, is to help community groups following the widespread flood damage which occurred in the region on 17 and 18 July.

"The Lottery Grants Board recognised the considerable impact that the flooding has had on the communities of Northland and so funding will be available to support impacted community facilities, marae and community organisations that are providing welfare support in the region," says Minister Martin, who is Presiding Member of the Lottery Grants Board.

The assessment of community need is at an early stage. The Department of Internal Affairs, which administers Lottery funding on the Board's behalf, will be working with the region's local councils, iwi, hapū and other key stakeholders to assess how the funding can be used and how it will be distributed. The grant money is not available to individuals who have suffered personal loss or property damage.

The Board has previously provided funding to support community responses to natural disasters, including the Tasman fires, Edgecumbe flooding and the Christchurch and the Hurunui/Kāikoura/Marlborough earthquakes.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)