Raigad building collapse: 16 dead, 19 missing, search operation continues

At least 16 people have died after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:52 IST
Visual from the mishap site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At least 16 people have died after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday. Among those who lost their lives includes 7 males and 9 females. A rescue operation is underway at the mishap site.

Taking to Twitter, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan informed that 19 people are missing as per the district administration. NDRF teams are present at the spot carrying out the rescue operation.

The incident took place when a five-storey residential building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 24. Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each person killed in the Raigad building collapse incident.

An FIR was registered against five people earlier on Tuesday at Mahad city police station in the incident. According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

