Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSUI Goa urges Centre to postpone NEET, JEE

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) unit of Goa has urged the government to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:19 IST
NSUI Goa urges Centre to postpone NEET, JEE
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) unit of Goa has urged the government to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) reiterated that JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier.

It had announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13, after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020. "At a time when the cases of COVID-19 are increasing daily, classes are taking place online and there is a medical emergency in our country during a pandemic, the government cannot expect the students to answer exams by going to the exam centre which can indeed lead to multiplying of cases," NSUI Goa said.

It pointed out that organising the examination would be wastage of time as many students are already suffering from the pandemic. "Hundreds of students are already suffering from COVID-19 and cannot answer their exams. Organising these exams would lead to their wasting of one year. Time and again we have requested the government to cancel all exams, NEET and JEE aspirants are generally below 18 years of age and are the future of the country. Asking them to answer exams would be putting the entire country at a health risk and putting their future at stake," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UST Global makes strategic investment into Tastry - A unique technology that improves customer experience

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 26 ANIPRNewswire UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a strategic investment into Tastry, a sensory sciences company that uses advanced chemistry, machine learning, a...

Haryana agriculture minister tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on Wednesday, making him the eighth legislator of the ruling BJP in the state to contract the infection. Dalal said he got himself tested ...

Sailing-America's Cup holders cleared of financial wrongdoing

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand TNZ have been cleared of any financial impropriety following an independent audit, the government department in charge of the event said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment...

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020