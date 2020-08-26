Surat: Two govt officials among four held in bribery case

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a District Inspector Land Records (DILR) officer, a deputy mamlatdar and two middlemen in Surat for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs nine lakh, officials said on Wednesday. The action against the four accused- Ritesh Rajpara, in-charge DILR officer for Surat, Jasmin Boghra, deputy mamlatdar of Puna village in Surat, and two middlemen- Dolar Chaklasia and Rajesh Sheladia, the ACB said in a statement.

"All the four accused were detained by a team of the Surat ACB on Tuesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act," it said. A Surat resident had approached the ACB, claiming that both Rajpara and Boghra, in connivance with each other, demanded Rs 18 lakh bribe to measure his land, the anti-graft agency said.

As per the complaint, these two accused had asked the complainant to pay Rs nine lakh first and the remaining amount after the completion of work. Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap on Tuesday and asked the complainant to call Boghra at a specified place on Nanpura Road in Surat to collect the cash of Rs 9 lakh.

However, Boghra sent two middlemen, who were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money, it said. "Later, both the government officials were also detained," the ACB said.