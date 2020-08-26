Puducherry reports 511 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

A total of 511 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths were reported here on Wednesday, according to the Puducherry health administration. The total number of reported cases in the Union Territory (UT) stands at 11,930, which includes 7,486 recovered cases and 180 deaths to date.

The UT has 4,264 active cases for the deadly virus, while 213 people infected by the pathogen have been discharged on Wednesday. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the UT stands at 1.51 per cent, while the recovery rate has reached 62.75 per cent, as per the health bulletin.