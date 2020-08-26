SSR death case: Serious matter if drug issue is true says Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Wednesday said that it is a serious matter if the "drug issue" as reported by some media channels is true, and added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the actor's death case. "If this drug issue is true as showed by some media channels yesterday then definitely it is a very serious matter. When the family got the FIR registered, there was an impression that Sushant was being over drugged. But then we meant prescription drug which was being administered on the instruction of some psychiatrist," Singh told ANI.

"But if now what is being disclosed is correct. This is actually banned drug and then it will lead to abetment of suicide as well as murder either of the two. The scope of proceedings will also widen. I feel that the matter is getting very serious. Hopefully, some major break will come from CBI," he said. "The real question is whether she (Rhea Chakraborty) was responsible in administering something to Sushant contrary to his will or without her knowledge," the lawyer said.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under several sections including abetment to suicide.Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.