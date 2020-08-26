Left Menu
Development News Edition

Writing letter to Sonia Gandhi was not proper: Digvijaya Singh

"But writing a letter and leaking it in the media is nor proper," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters in Jabalpur. A controversy erupted recently over the letter written by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi in which they called for far-reaching reforms within the party, such as having a "full time, active and visible" leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:47 IST
Writing letter to Sonia Gandhi was not proper: Digvijaya Singh

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday took a dim view of the letter written by some leaders to interim president Sonia Gandhi calling for "visible and active" leadership, which set off a storm in the grand old party. He also said it would have been better had these leaders raised the issue in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) forum instead of writing the letter and "leaking" it in the media.

"I am neither a member of the CWC nor have I seen the letter. But about five of the signatories (of the letter) are members of the CWC, and as per the Congress' constitution any member of the CWC can request for a discussion which can take place before the committee. "But writing a letter and leaking it in the media is nor proper," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters in Jabalpur.

A controversy erupted recently over the letter written by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi in which they called for far-reaching reforms within the party, such as having a "full time, active and visible" leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution. The letter was criticised at the CWC meeting held on Monday where the party leaders urged Sonia Gandhi to continue to hold her post until an AICC session can be convened.

Meanwhile, Singh also appeared opposing scheduled NEET, JEE exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "With the limited facility for coronavirus tests in the country and steady rise in the number of cases, (I feel) one need to approach the supreme court for review of the decision on (holding) these examination," he said.

As per the public notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13. The Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations amid spurt in number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

Referring to the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to induct MPs and MLAs as members of cooperative bodies, the Congress leader said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was "compelled to placate legislators who failed to get berths in the state cabinet"..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to execute only Native American on federal death row

The United States is set to execute Lezmond Mitchell, a convicted murderer and the only Native American on federal death row, on Wednesday, despite opposition from the Navajo Nation, which says the government is infringing tribal sovereignt...

Trump's convention aims to airbrush his tenure

At President Donald Trumps Republican convention, he is welcoming to immigrants, not the architect of some of the nations harshest anti-immigration policies. At Trumps convention, the coronavirus pandemic has largely subsided, not continued...

Myanmar shuts schools after biggest daily climb in coronavirus cases

Myanmar ordered all schools to close after reporting 70 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise, as authorities try to tackle a resurgence of the virus following weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.All but ...

Stand developed by Srinagar bizman dispenses sanitiser using foot, carries advertisements

A young Sriganagar-based businessman has come up with the concept of a sanitiser stand in which one has to use ones foot to dispense the liquid and the equipment also carries corporate advertisements. The businessman Harris Ahmad developed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020