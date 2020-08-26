Left Menu
Development News Edition

In one-day session, Haryana Assembly pays tributes to 20 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

Amid strict protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-day session of the Haryana Assembly began here on Wednesday, with the House paying tributes to 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:27 IST
In one-day session, Haryana Assembly pays tributes to 20 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

Amid strict protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-day session of the Haryana Assembly began here on Wednesday, with the House paying tributes to 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash. The pandemic had cast its shadow before the session was to begin, with eight legislators of the ruling BJP testing positive for the infection. They include the chief minister, two ministers and the speaker.

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa presided over the House proceedings in the absence of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. The proceedings of the Assembly began at 2 pm and legislators came wearing masks. Changes had been made in sitting arrangements in the 90-member House and only one MLA was seated on one bench.

The speaker's as well as the visitors' galleries too were converted into sitting areas for legislators. The day-long session began with the House paying tributes to those who passed away between the end of the budget session in February-March and the beginning of the monsoon session.

The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls. As soon as the proceedings began, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala moved the obituary resolution.

Home Minister Anil Vij and Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also paid tributes to the departed souls and read out obituary resolutions on behalf of their respective parties. Tributes were paid to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June.

Vij praised healthcare workers, police personnel and others who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. He said unfortunately some of these 'corona warriors' have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The House also paid tributes to former MP Governor Lalji Tandon, former Union law minister Hansraj Bhardwaj, Indian classical vocalist Pt Jasraj, former Haryana MLA Mange Ram Gupta and Congress MLA Krishan Hooda, among others. Gangwa said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business advisory committee (BAC) has decided to curtail duration of session to one day. As per the tentative schedule earlier, the session was to last for two days.

Deputy Chief Minister Chautala from the Jannayak Janata Party, Home Minister Vij, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal of the BJP are among those who attended the BAC meeting. Authorities had put in strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Besides the MLAs and officials requiring a coronavirus negative certificate to gain entry into the Assembly complex, seating arrangement had also been changed to ensure social distancing in the 90-member House.

During the past two weeks, Haryana has seen a spike in infection cases, which are close to the 57,000-mark with 623 fatalities. Earlier, the speaker had made it mandatory for anyone entering the Assembly complex for the monsoon session to show a COVID-19 negative certificate, which should not be older than three days.

No visitor was allowed to watch the Assembly proceedings this time. The Assembly met for the first time since the Budget session held in February-March this year.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...

Australia to seek veto powers on all public deals with foreign nations, PM to say

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday legislation giving the federal government new powers to review and cancel any agreements that local authorities and public institutions make or have made with foreign govern...

Pb CM asks AG to coordinate with counterparts to file petition on NEET/JEE exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked his state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the ...

2 killed as heavy rains lash Odisha, flood fear in many areas

Fear of flood loomed large over parts of Odisha on Wednesday as heavy rains, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, battered the state, submerging low-lying areas, snapping road links and claiming at least two lives, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020