Fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine a big challenge: WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan
On vaccine development for the novel coronavirus, she said: "By early 2021, we should have some good news." Then, there is the big challenge of being able to scale, distribute and allocate fairly around the world without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses, Swaminathan said. She made the comments while addressing the valedictory of the XV international conference on public policy & management hosted by the Centre for Public Policy at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore in a virtual mode, according to an IIMB statement.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:41 IST
Distributing COVID-19 vaccine around the world fairly without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses is going to be a big challenge, the World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday. On vaccine development for the novel coronavirus, she said: "By early 2021, we should have some good news." Then, there is the big challenge of being able to scale, distribute and allocate fairly around the world without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses, Swaminathan said.
She made the comments while addressing the valedictory of the XV international conference on public policy & management hosted by the Centre for Public Policy at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore in a virtual mode, according to an IIMB statement. But India is in a good position because many companies are working on vaccine development, either on their own or in collaboration, she said, adding, the country is a manufacturing hub for vaccines.
The pandemic has exacerbated inequalities, and it has proved to be a learning opportunity to improve resilience and strengthen public health systems, according to her. The focus needs to be on global collaboration when dealing with the virus diagnostics, therapeutics, behavioural and mental health concerns, transmission, vaccine development, and how the disease impacts children (learning, cognitive development) with schools being shut, the statement quoted her as saying.
"The mortality rate is not going up in the second wave of the pandemic. This is probably related to demographics and other factors we do not yet know why South Asia and Africa have lower mortality rates than Europe and the Americas," Swaminathan said.
ALSO READ
Nearly one million stranded Indians returned, over 130 K people flown to other countries under VBM
In-flux Indians staff gears up for Cubs
Indians P Clevinger to quarantine after protocol violation
Beirut explosion: India to provide more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon, says Tirumurti
Scientists, engineers from India, US can widen research under special technology fund: Indian Ambassador