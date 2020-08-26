Left Menu
UP sees 82 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases takes tally past 2 lakh-mark

Prasad said a record number of 1,44,802 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday and added that over 49 lakh such tests have so far been conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Uttar Pradesh reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,141 in the state, while the highest single-day spike of 5,898 new cases took its caseload past the two lakh-mark to 2,03,020. "In the last 24 hours, 5,898 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are a total of 51,317 active cases in the state, while 1,48,562 people have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. Of the 82 deaths, nine were reported from Gorakhpur, eight from Lucknow, six from Saharanpur, five from Maharajganj and four each from Kanpur, Varanasi and Moradabad, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The maximum of 389 deaths have been reported from Kanpur, followed by 311 in Lucknow, 154 in Varanasi, 137 in Prayagraj, 130 in Meerut, 121 in Gorkahpur, 109 in Bareilly and 106 each in Agra, it said. Of the fresh cases, state capital Lucknow accounted for the highest of 759, while Gorakhpur reported 387, Kanpur 316, Prayagranj 293 and Moradabad 262, it added.

Prasad said a record number of 1,44,802 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday and added that over 49 lakh such tests have so far been conducted in Uttar Pradesh. "Soon, the target of conducting 1.5 lakh tests per day, set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be achieved.

"Of the 51,317 active cases, 25,279 are in home isolation. So far, over 83,000 people have opted for home isolation and of them, over 58,000 have completed it," he said.

