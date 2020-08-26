SHRC notice to Coimbatore police chief on abuse of boy

Left Menu
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to the city police commissioner seeking within three weeks his report on a constable who allegedly thrashed a teenager for moving around during the total lockdown.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:55 IST
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to the city police commissioner seeking within three weeks his report on a constable who allegedly thrashed a teenager for moving around during the total lockdown. In its notice to Sumit Saran, the Commission said it had on its own taken cognizance of the matter after going through media reports of the alleged abuse.

"In the event of any fault, the Commission may proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper," the notice read. The 13-year-old boy from Ondipudur and two of his friends were found moving around on a two-wheeler on Sunday and failed to stop when the policeman asked them to halt.

Constable Durgaraj caught the boy and allegedly hit the latter with a lathi. The boy's mother lodged a complaint seeking action against the policeman.

Photographs of the boy's swollen leg, thigh and knees went viral on social media. As part of a departmental probe, the constable was shifted to the control room on Monday and it was said that disciplinary action would follow after inquiry.

Also, the Commission sent a notice to district Collector K Rajamani seeking within three weeks a report on a complaint from a Dalit woman, who was a panchayat president of J Krishnapuram in the district, accusing an AIADMK member of making casteist remarks. In her complaint to the police two days ago, Saritha, belonging to the DMK, stated that Usilamani alias Balasubramaniam had abused her and did not allow her to sit in the civic body chief's chair and threatened to remove her name-board from the office.

Police have registered a case against Balasubramanian under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and inquiry has begun..

