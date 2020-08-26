Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court to sit for leave application to appeal bail granted to Chinese nationals

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the seven, who are currently out on bail, are expected back in court on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:12 IST
Court to sit for leave application to appeal bail granted to Chinese nationals
Their arrests followed a tip-off that they were allegedly involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants into South Africa and subjecting them to forced labour. Image Credit: ANI

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court is set to sit for the application for leave to appeal the bail conditions granted to seven Chinese nationals, arrested for alleged human trafficking and the violation of South Africa's labour laws.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the seven, who are currently out on bail, are expected back in court on Thursday.

The seven accused were arrested for allegedly running an illegal enterprise in Johannesburg's Village Deep.

The four men and three women were arrested on 12 November 2019 in a joint operation conducted by the Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch in Gauteng together with the South African Police Services (SAPS), Department of Home Affairs and the Hawks Unit.

Their arrests followed a tip-off that they were allegedly involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants into South Africa and subjecting them to forced labour.

During the joint blitz, 91 Malawian nationals were found in the factory and 37 of them were children.

During the bail hearing, the Court heard that the Malawians working in the Chinese factory were transported to South Africa using containers.

The Malawians are alleged to have been brought to South Africa by a middleman known as "the transporter" who is still on the run.

It is alleged that the company's operations were carried out behind closed high steel gates with access strictly controlled by employers.

The workers were also allegedly exposed to appalling working conditions without adhering to occupational health and safety.

In an affidavit submitted by the SAPS/Hawks in court, the authorities intend to charge the accused with schedule six offences.

The accused face charges ranging from human trafficking, violation of the Immigration Act, debt bondage, kidnapping and pointing of a firearm.

The Department of Employment and Labour has since joined in the matter to press for the prosecution of the accused of violating South Africa's labour laws.

On 24 June 2020, Magistrate Basimane Molwana granted bail with strict endorsements to the seven who were initially denied bail on 20 March 2020.

Following that, the defence decided to lodge a second bail application attempt.

The Prosecution had earlier dismissed the submission by the defence of a second bail attempt as the "reshuffling of old arguments as new facts".

The seven first filed for bail in November following their arrest.

Accused number one was granted a bail of R70 000 with conditions to leave his place of resident-only on certain days while accused number two, who also has a previous conviction, was granted bail of R55 000.

The rest of the accused were granted bail of R30 000 each with strict conditions attached to their movements.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Violation of COVID protocol: 16 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members get bail

Sixteen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand were granted by the Allahabad High Court in a case involving the violation of the coronavirus protocol. According to the FIR, they were accused of staying in Allahabad witho...

CCI approves Carlyle Group's stake acquisition in Airtel's data centre business

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares and equity shares in Airtels data centre business, Nxtra Data, by Carlyle Groups Comfort Investments II. The...

Would appreciate if England pay return visit to Pakistan soon: Misbah

Pakistans head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has called on the England team to soon pay a return visit to his country and assured that there will no compromise on security of players. Pakistan and England just played out a three-ma...

Davos meeting delayed to summer 2021 on COVID-19 fears - WEF

The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum WEF summit of business leaders and politicians has been called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers planning to reschedule the event to sometime early next summer. The advice f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020