48 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Forty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, raising the active case count to 474, officials said

A trader from Muzaffarnagar city, who had caught the novel coronavirus, died at a hospital in Modinagar on Tuesday, they said

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 272 samples were received on Wednesday. She said while 48 people tested positive, 35 recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,226 in the district so far.