Nagpur civic chief Mundhe among 16 bureaucrats transferred
Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who took charge of the post eight months ago, was transferred on Wednesday by the Maharashtra government in a bureaucratic reshuffle involving 16 IAS officers. Mundhe been posted as member secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran in Mumbai, an official statement said here. The IAS officer on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation currently.
The IAS officer on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation currently. Mundhe, who has been facing opposition from a section of political leaders in Nagpur, has been replaced by Radhakrishnan B as municipal commissioner.
Among other officers, A B Misal has been posted as Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division, while S M Channe,Commissioner, Transport, Mumbai, has been appointed the new Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the statement said. PTI MR RSY RSY
