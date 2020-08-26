NIA's Pulwama terror attack chargesheet is meticulous, nails Pak: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

The charge sheet filed by the NIA in Pulwama terror attack case is "meticulous, comprehensive and nails Pakistan" with great attention to details, said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday hailing the investigation agency. The Congress leader said the NIA chargesheet has details of calls, bank deposits, photographs among others which help in building a strong case and called upon the agency to get the accused convicted.

"We have the right to criticise police and security for lapses, but there should be fulsome praise for a job well done. NIA Pulwama chargesheet is meticulous, comprehensive, and nails Pak. Has tele calls, dates, bank deposits, photos of route, and carnage: amazing details. Congrats NIA. Now get convictions," Singhvi said in a tweet. The NIA on August 25 filed a 13,800-page chargesheet against 19 accused persons in the NIA Special Court at Jammu in connection with the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy that was moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Lethpura, Pulwama.

The NIA chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Foreigners Act, among others. According to the agency, the investigations into the Pulwama terror attack revealed that Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership was giving directions to the Pakistani terrorists both before and after the attacks and had planned another suicidal attack.

According to the NIA, JeM leadership comprising Masood Azhar, Rouf Asgar and Ammar Alvi alias Chota Masood were continuously giving directions and guidance to the Pakistani JeM terrorists (who had infiltrated into India) both before and after the attack in February 2019. "They had also planned to carry out another suicide attack which got averted due to Balakot strikes and due to killing of main conspirator Mohammad Umar Farooq by the security forces. Further, due to international pressure, Pakistan lied low," the NIA said in a statement today.

Terming it a well-planned conspiracy by Pakistan based JeM, NIA said it had sent its cadres to terrorist camps in Afghanisthan to receive training. It further said that the investigations had revealed a mechanism by Pakistan establishment to push terrorists into the Indian territory from the launch pads located in Shakargarh (Pakistan) opposite the Samba-Kathua Sector in Jammu. The chargesheet also reveals the modus operandi of those involved in planning and carrying out the ghastly attack which led to 40 CRPF personnel losing their lives and some others getting grievously injured when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (ANI)