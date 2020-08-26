Radha Ashtami: People offer prayers at two Mathura temples
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:16 IST
Excitement was witnessed in Mathura on the occasion of Radha Ashtami even though people were allowed to offer prayers at only two temples due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, devotees offered prayers at the Keshav Dev and Dwarikadhish temples. Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said long queues were witnessed in front of the Keshav Dev temple where a mythological scene was on display. An “online yatra” to noted temples of Barsana and Vrindavan was organised by the Vrindavan Chandrodaya temple, according to its PRO Abhishek Mishra.
