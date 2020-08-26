Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,778

Nagaland on Wednesday reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 3,778, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung.

"26 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the State out of 627 samples tested 20 in Kohima, 4 in Dimapur and 2 in Mokokchung," tweeted the minister. Nagaland for 11 consecutive days had reported more recoveries than detection of positive cases but there was no update of any recovery for the day.

It recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 215 patients on August 25 and on August 20. Nagaland on August 4 had reported the highest single day spike of 276 cases.

The state now has 1,149 COVID-19 active cases, as 2,611 people have recovered from the disease, nine have died and nine have migrated to other states, officials said. The recovery rate of the state is 69.11 per cent.

Of the total 3,778 COVID-19 cases, Dimapur has 1,866 cases followed by Kohima (1,127), Mon (273), Peren (268), Zunheboto (110), Tuensang (52), Phek (31), Wokha (23), Mokokchung (22), Longleng (5) and Kiphire (1)..