Raids on 6 places after govt officials amass wealth illegally
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:58 IST
Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI): Raids on six places were conducted by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday after two Karnataka government officials were accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. In a statement, the ACB said the two officials were M S Niranjan Babu, secretary in the Karnataka Slum Development Board, and H Nagaraju, development officer in the Mysuru Municipal Corporation.
The houses of the officials' friends and relatives were also raided, the statement said. Searches were carried out in Tumakuru, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Magadi town in Ramanagara district of the state, it said.
