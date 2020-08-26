Left Menu
Woman dies after jumping from building

A woman died after she jumped off 11th floor of New Delhi Municipal Corporation building in Delhi on Wednesday, an official from the Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman died after she jumped off 11th floor of New Delhi Municipal Corporation building in Delhi on Wednesday, an official from the Delhi Police said. He said a police control room call was received today at around 10:40 am at Connaught Place Police Station regarding the fall of a 36-year-old woman from the 11th floor.

The official said that she succumbed to her injuries. "On reaching the spot, police found that the woman had received multiple injuries. She was taken to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the NDMC staff and was declared dead at the hospital," the official said.

"The woman had gone to work at 9:45 am and jumped from the window of room number 1104 of the building. She kept her bag on the side table, removed her sandals, and jumped off the window. No suicide note has been recovered and no foul play is suspected," the official added. The official said that the woman has a son and a daughter. Family members said she was under treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

"It is being verified if she was under treatment at IHBAS. The body has been preserved in the mortuary. Proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are being carried out," the official added. (ANI)

