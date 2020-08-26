IAF rescues man stranded on island in J-K's Rajouri

Left Menu
In a swift action, the Indian Air Force on Wednesday rescued a civilian who was left stranded on a marooned island in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

In a swift action, the Indian Air Force on Wednesday rescued a civilian who was left stranded on a marooned island in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. Heavy rains battered most parts of Jammu region, including Rajouri, over the past two days, leaving the water bodies swollen.

“A message was received in the evening regarding an individual stranded on a marooned island following overflowing river south of Naushera. An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter of the Helicopter Unit captained by Squadron Leader Ganesh Prasad Honakuppe was immediately pressed into service to rescue him,” the spokesman said. He said the helicopter reached the spot at 6.15 pm.

“The crew quickly selected an appropriate spot to position the helicopter close to the ground since no suitable space was available for landing. Two Garud special forces commandos were then lowered onto the island and reached the individual who was in shock and was unresponsive,” the spokesman said. The man was then evacuated to the nearest landing ground available at Naushera Army area and handed over to the authorities for further treatment, he said.

“The IAF responded swiftly and rescued the individual before the water level could rise to dangerous levels during the night. The overall mission was very closely coordinated by Group Captain Sandeep Singh,” the spokesman added. PTI TAS SRY

